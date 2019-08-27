Safeswim switches on digital signage at local beaches

A wave of digital Safeswim signs are coming to another eight beaches around Auckland this summer.

Auckland Council’s Safeswim programme manages public health and safety by delivering real time information and water quality forecasts to help beachgoers decide which locations to swim based on current conditions.

“While we are working hard to improve Auckland’s water quality, it is critical people can still enjoy our beaches by making informed decisions before entering the water,” says Councillor Penny Hulse.

The new signs will display a raft of additional information other than water quality including tides, water temperature, beach patrol hours (for patrolled beaches) wind speed and direction.

