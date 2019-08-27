Safeswim switches on digital signage at local beaches
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
A wave of digital Safeswim signs are coming to another eight
beaches around Auckland this summer.
Auckland Council’s
Safeswim programme manages public health and safety by
delivering real time information and water quality forecasts
to help beachgoers decide which locations to swim based on
current conditions.
“While we are working hard to
improve Auckland’s water quality, it is critical people
can still enjoy our beaches by making informed decisions
before entering the water,” says Councillor Penny
Hulse.
The new signs will display a raft of additional
information other than water quality including tides, water
temperature, beach patrol hours (for patrolled beaches) wind
speed and direction.
For more details visit OurAuckland
