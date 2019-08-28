Mayoral statement on the passing of Tahu Potiki

Dunedin (Wednesday, 28 August 2019) – I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Tahu Potiki.

During my time as Mayor, I interacted with Tahu on various levels – he was a representative of Ōtākou Runanga, a cultural advisor to Council, and more recently acting chief executive of Aukaha consultancy.

I would often call upon Tahu’s wealth of knowledge and experience. We developed a great working relationship as well as an enormous amount of personal respect for one another over the years.

I particularly admired Tahu’s staunch yet mellow persona. You were never left in any doubt as to his values and his resolve, but he had a calm and collaborative way of working with all people.

I extend my deepest sympathies to Tahu’s whānau, friends and colleagues.

Dave Cull

Mayor of Dunedin



ends

© Scoop Media

