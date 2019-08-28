Mayoral statement on the passing of Tahu Potiki
Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
Dunedin (Wednesday, 28 August 2019) – I am very
saddened to learn of the passing of Tahu Potiki.
During
my time as Mayor, I interacted with Tahu on various levels
– he was a representative of Ōtākou Runanga, a cultural
advisor to Council, and more recently acting chief executive
of Aukaha consultancy.
I would often call upon Tahu’s
wealth of knowledge and experience. We developed a great
working relationship as well as an enormous amount of
personal respect for one another over the years.
I
particularly admired Tahu’s staunch yet mellow persona.
You were never left in any doubt as to his values and his
resolve, but he had a calm and collaborative way of working
with all people.
I extend my deepest sympathies to
Tahu’s whānau, friends and colleagues.
Dave Cull
Mayor of
Dunedin
ends
