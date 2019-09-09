Police seek witnesses to Invercargill assault

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault that occurred on the corner of Dee and Esk Streets, Invercargill, yesterday, Sunday 8 September.

A man was assault by another man outside the Night and Day at around 3:15 am.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw after allegedly being punched then kicked whilst on the ground.

Several people were in the area at the time of the incident and will have information that will help Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Brendan Howe of Invercargill Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

