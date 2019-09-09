Police seek witnesses to Invercargill assault
Monday, 9 September 2019, 1:48 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland
"Police seek witnesses to Invercargill
assault"
Police are seeking witnesses to an
assault that occurred on the corner of Dee and Esk Streets,
Invercargill, yesterday, Sunday 8 September.
A man was
assault by another man outside the Night and Day at around
3:15 am.
The victim suffered a fractured jaw after
allegedly being punched then kicked whilst on the
ground.
Several people were in the area at the time of the
incident and will have information that will help
Police.
Anyone with information is urged to contact
Constable Brendan Howe of Invercargill Police on
105.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
