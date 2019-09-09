New Wellington District Commander welcomed today

New Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell brings a breadth of knowledge and experience from a number of areas in Police to his new role in the capital, and was formally welcomed into the role today, Monday 9 September, at Waiwhetu Marae.

Superintendent Parnell has served most of his 25 years in New Zealand Police in the Canterbury District, qualifying as a Detective in 2000 and working in a number of investigative groups, including Child Protection; Drug Squad; Organised Crime; Adult Sexual Assault, and Covert Policing.

During his career he has led a number of successful major crime and homicide investigations, receiving both District Commander and Commissioners Commendations for outstanding commitment to criminal investigations.

2011 marked a challenging period in his career when one of his staff died following a building collapse during the February Christchurch earthquake.

His most recent significant role was Second in Charge during the initial response to the Christchurch terror attacks of 15 March 2019.

In 2018, he received training in Counter Terrorism Investigations completing the Australasian Counter Terrorism Committee Senior Investigating Officer Course.

Superintendent Parnell was one of the first-trained members of the National Clan Lab Team following the increase in methamphetamine manufacture in New Zealand. Since 2017, Superintendent Parnell was the Canterbury District Crime Manager, responsible for the strategic management of all District criminal investigations, providing specialist advice, support and expertise in major and complex serious crime investigations. He was an integral member of the District Leadership Team, contributing to the development of initiatives to address national crime trends, and carried out periods of relieving as the Canterbury District Commander.

During 2018 Superintendent Parnell undertook a secondment at Police National Headquarters as the Acting National Manager: Safer People, leading a significant change programme for that workgroup in relation to wellness, health and safety for the organisation.

Superintendent Parnell has a strong focus on and is passionate about the leadership, wellbeing and development of future leaders within NZ Police.

In taking up the role of Wellington District Commander he says: “It is an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to make a difference with our people for the communities of Wellington to ensure they are safe and feel safe."

