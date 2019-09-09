Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Wellington District Commander welcomed today

Monday, 9 September 2019, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"New Wellington District Commander welcomed today"


New Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell brings a breadth of knowledge and experience from a number of areas in Police to his new role in the capital, and was formally welcomed into the role today, Monday 9 September, at Waiwhetu Marae.

Superintendent Parnell has served most of his 25 years in New Zealand Police in the Canterbury District, qualifying as a Detective in 2000 and working in a number of investigative groups, including Child Protection; Drug Squad; Organised Crime; Adult Sexual Assault, and Covert Policing.

During his career he has led a number of successful major crime and homicide investigations, receiving both District Commander and Commissioners Commendations for outstanding commitment to criminal investigations.

2011 marked a challenging period in his career when one of his staff died following a building collapse during the February Christchurch earthquake.

His most recent significant role was Second in Charge during the initial response to the Christchurch terror attacks of 15 March 2019.

In 2018, he received training in Counter Terrorism Investigations completing the Australasian Counter Terrorism Committee Senior Investigating Officer Course.

Superintendent Parnell was one of the first-trained members of the National Clan Lab Team following the increase in methamphetamine manufacture in New Zealand. Since 2017, Superintendent Parnell was the Canterbury District Crime Manager, responsible for the strategic management of all District criminal investigations, providing specialist advice, support and expertise in major and complex serious crime investigations. He was an integral member of the District Leadership Team, contributing to the development of initiatives to address national crime trends, and carried out periods of relieving as the Canterbury District Commander.

During 2018 Superintendent Parnell undertook a secondment at Police National Headquarters as the Acting National Manager: Safer People, leading a significant change programme for that workgroup in relation to wellness, health and safety for the organisation.

Superintendent Parnell has a strong focus on and is passionate about the leadership, wellbeing and development of future leaders within NZ Police.

In taking up the role of Wellington District Commander he says: “It is an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to make a difference with our people for the communities of Wellington to ensure they are safe and feel safe."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Spending The Budget: Boost To Maintain Mental Health Services

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health have announced that $6 million of funding has been confirmed for existing, but currently unfunded, mental health services at 22 general practices and a kaupapa Māori provider spread across seven District Health Boards. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 