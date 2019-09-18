Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coromandel Locals Protest New Talisman AGM

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog

18/09/19

Local people from the Karangahake Gorge and the 'Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki' group are holding a rally outside the AGM of the New Talisman Mining company at the Pullmans Hotel, Waterloo Quadrant in central Auckland from 9.30am today.


“ The shareholders of this mining company need to know that we totally oppose this mining activity in the heart of our community and on Department of Conservation land “ said Catherine Delahunty, Chairperson of Coromandel Watchdog.

“ We have come to this AGM to tell them that the current mining activity which is under a bulk sampling consent, and future mining plans are disrupting the forest park which is a popular recreation area. They are creating toxic waste, plus risks to underground water and local rivers. This land should be protected from these greedy and inappropriate activities as promised by the Labour and Green Parties, but so far they have failed to act. We will fight this mining company industrialising Karangahake mountain. The future is in recycling gold and other metals from waste, especially e waste, not mining DOC land.”

“ New Talisman have already disturbed our peaceful community and turned our walking track into a road, They have blocked public access to parts of the conservation estate and are currently blasting inside the mountain and stockpiling ore without even triggering their 2 year resource consent to 'bulk sample'. The last thing our recreation and conservation based community needs is a 'dinosaur' activity, like gold mining, in land set aside for public enjoyment. “ said Rebecca Dove from Protect Karangahake, who lives near the conservation land.

A large dinosaur wearing a sign saying “ Talisman Mining are dinosaurs” is also participating in the vigil outside the hotel.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Coromandel Watchdog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 