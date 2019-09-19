Update: Maramarua Forest crash
Thursday, 19 September 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a crash on Okaeria Road,
Maramarua Forest yesterday.
The single vehicle crash
occurred at 12.45pm.
The driver, a 45-year-old man and
the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.
The
Serious Crash unit attended and enquiries into the cause of
the crash are ongoing.
