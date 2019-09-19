Easier to place local body election votes in Kāpiti in 2019

There’ll be more options for the way Kāpiti voters can have their say in this year’s local body elections, which start this Friday 20 September. This includes a local mobile voting service once the recommended postal deadline is past and a drop off point at Wellington Railway Station.

“Voting by post is still the way to go if you can – it’s easy, quick and free,” says Kāpiti’s Electoral Officer, Katrina Shieffelbein.

“Everything you need is in the voting pack you’ll be receiving soon if you enrolled before 16 August.

“But we know that it’s not always easy for people needing to make special votes or who’ve left things a bit late, so we’ve introduced some new options this year, especially for when we’re past the 8 October deadline to get a postal vote in to us in time,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

A mobile voting service will be offered around the District between 8 and 10 October and commuters to Wellington will be able to drop off voting forms at the Wellington Railway Station during the morning and evening commute times. The Wellington City Council service centre in Manners St will also take Kāpiti votes and issue special votes on the electorate’s behalf.

Special votes for people who aren’t enrolled, or who have damaged or missing papers, will be issued by visiting the voting centre at Paraparaumu Library or by contacting the electoral officer through the Council.

For the first time, special votes will also be available in Ōtaki on Saturday 5 October.

“If you need to make a special vote you’ll find us in town at the Council’s Service Centre in the Ōtaki library,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

Information on where to post or deliver votes is on the Council’s website along with the Kāpiti mobile voting service timetable.

“There’s also information about how to vote using the STV voting system – we’re reminding people to remember it’s numbers, not ticks and they don’t have to number every box, just their preferred candidates,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

