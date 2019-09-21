Arrest following Invercargill aggravated robberies

Invercargill Police have arrested a man in relation to two aggravated robberies at the BP Elles Road service station on 20 August and 10 September this year.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing, as is the investigation into the aggravated robbery at the Tay Street Night and Day on Saturday 7 September.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Invercargill Police by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

