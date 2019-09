Boating incident, Manukau Harbour

"Boating incident, Manukau Harbour"

One person has died after a vessel overturned in Manukau Harbour this morning.

The incident was reported to Police about 12.20pm when three people were pulled from the water by a member of the public in a passing boat.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

The others sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police are making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ENDS

© Scoop Media