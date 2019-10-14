Omoto, SH7, between Greymouth and Stillwater, reopening Tues

14 October 2019





Omoto, SH7, between Greymouth and Stillwater, reopening Tuesday, 15 October, daytime hours only

The NZ Transport Agency will reopen a single traffic lane at Omoto, near Greymouth, from Tuesday, 15 October, 7 am to 7 pm.

Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, for the Transport Agency on the West Coast, says the opening is subject to further bad weather affecting the active slip site, which slowed its movement in recent days after becoming a landslide more than a week ago, requiring a full highway closure.

“Movement at the slip has slowed significantly over the last week but we may still need to close SH7 at Omoto if safety issues arise at any time.”

The highway will only be open daytime hours initially, 7 am to 7 pm, with Stop/Go traffic management. The detour is via Taylorville on the north side of the Grey River (See link below to map)



• Web link for Omoto East landslide project page – photos and recent history https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh7-omoto-east-landslide/



• Traffic update at Omoto, SH7 east of Greymouth: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/270371

• Detour map at this link: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/sh7-omoto-east-landslide/Taylorville-Road-Detour.pdf



