Naylors Drive assault - update

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police investigating a serious assault on Naylors Drive, Māngere on Sunday have upgraded their enquiry to a homicide investigation.

Sadly, the 31-year-old male victim has since passed away in hospital.

Police have already charged two men, aged 20 and 23, in connection with this incident.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

The third man sought in this matter is still outstanding, however Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate him.

Police have spoken with a number of people as part of area enquiries, but we would still like to hear from anyone who may have further information.

They can contact Police on 105.

They can contact Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





