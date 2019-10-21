Naylors Drive assault - update
Monday, 21 October 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties
Manukau CIB:
Counties Manukau Police
investigating a serious assault on Naylors Drive, Māngere
on Sunday have upgraded their enquiry to a homicide
investigation.
Sadly, the 31-year-old male victim has
since passed away in hospital.
Police have already charged
two men, aged 20 and 23, in connection with this incident.
Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.
The
third man sought in this matter is still outstanding,
however Police are following positive lines of enquiry to
locate him.
Police have spoken with a number of people as
part of area enquiries, but we would still like to hear from
anyone who may have further information.
They can contact
Police on 105.
Information can also be provided
anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
