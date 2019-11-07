Proud Centres - bringing moments of Pride to your community



With Pride Festival 2020 looming, Auckland Council’s Proud Centres are calling for the community to come up with family friendly ideas for events at its centres. The festival runs between the 1st and 16th of February.

Programme Coordinator, Ella Mizrahi says, “I think it’s important to have great environments where people can come together and celebrate our strong LGBT community.

"Allowing people to experience inclusivity and diversity in their own communities is powerful; it fosters pride in their own place.

“So, we’re looking for your hairy audacious ideas to help celebrate this festival!”

The programme is on the hunt for ideas and activities to engage and entertain the younger 18-35 age bracket to which the festival is appealing.

Last year over 30 free activities were showcased across Auckland for people of all shapes and persuasions to participate in. We need you to help make 2020 bigger, brighter and bolder!

If you have an idea, head to www.proudcentres.co.nz, complete the form and inspire us with your brilliant event.

Already in the opening week, 33 submissions have been received.

Expressions of Interest close on Friday 29 November.

