One-day only chance to Become a Bug Buddy at Waikato Museum

Waikato Museum is offering an exclusive one-day only chance to touch and hold insects and other small creatures at its family-friendly Bugs! Our Backyard Heroes exhibition on Saturday 30 November.

Two 'Become a Bug Buddy' educational shows at the Museum on that day will give visitors the chance to hold a gecko, skink (lizard) and Avondale spider, and touch other creatures from turtles to stick insects.

Waikato Museum director Cherie Meecham says: “This Is a great chance for budding biologists of all ages to hold and touch these fascinating creatures, watch them feed, and hear all about them.”

Become a Bug Buddy is being presented by Auckland-based bug expert Brian Lawton who has been collecting small creatures as far back as he can remember, and who runs businesses supplying them for the movie and advertising industries and bringing “creature experiences” to the public.

Each Become a Bug Buddy show is an hour long, and participants are also offered an exclusive hour-long guided tour of the Bugs! Our Backyard Heroes exhibition after the show.

Places for the two events are limited and bookings required (go to www.waikatomuseum.co.nz or Eventbrite). Admission fees will apply for the shows only. (Entry to the overall exhibition is free.)

Bugs! Our Backyard Heroes has been developed and is being toured by Puke Ariki, New Plymouth.

