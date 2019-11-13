Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH6 Glenhope highway: aiming to open Thursday by lunchtime

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency road crews have made good progress clearing the slip-covered highway near Glenhope, north of Murchison, and removing three to four-metre diameter rocks this week.

Part of SH6 in Tasman District was closed late Sunday when torrential rain brought down slips and damaged guardrail in a number of places, bringing with them trees and huge rocks from the surrounding Kahurangi National Park. A detour via St Arnaud and SH63 is currently in place.

The Transport Agency is aiming to reopen the main highway through Glenhope tomorrow/ Thursday, 14 November, late morning to midday.

Please check this link for the exact time: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/280866

“Some of the rocks had to be blasted to reduce their size so they could be safely removed, so it was important to have the road closed for this work. We appreciate people’s patience,” says Andrew James, Transport Agency System Manager. (See photos below)

“Some culverts need to be cleared before the reopening tomorrow, but most of the trees and rock material will be gone today. However, given the rain forecast for overnight Wednesday night, we won’t open the highway until later Thursday morning or around lunchtime.”

SH6 through Glenhope will have traffic management and single lane traffic temporarily and a reduced speed limit in places where there has been damage, once it reopens.

People will need to factor in some extra time for this journey and take care around the highway repair teams and traffic managers.

• The detour route until the highway reopens is via St Arnaud, SH63, and Kikiwa, via Korere-Tophouse Road. It is suitable for all vehicles including heavy vehicles.
• A MetService Severe Weather Warning is now in place for heavy rain and strong winds affecting parts of the South Island (Westland ranges, Fiordland, southern lakes and Central Otago, Southland, Canterbury river headwaters and high country). All road users are encouraged to check before they set off – https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#severe-weather-warnings-and-watches :

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. It is devastating non-human life everywhere and disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems humanity depends on.

It is increasingly clear that the primary underlying driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 
 

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 