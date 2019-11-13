SH6 Glenhope highway: aiming to open Thursday by lunchtime

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency road crews have made good progress clearing the slip-covered highway near Glenhope, north of Murchison, and removing three to four-metre diameter rocks this week.

Part of SH6 in Tasman District was closed late Sunday when torrential rain brought down slips and damaged guardrail in a number of places, bringing with them trees and huge rocks from the surrounding Kahurangi National Park. A detour via St Arnaud and SH63 is currently in place.

The Transport Agency is aiming to reopen the main highway through Glenhope tomorrow/ Thursday, 14 November, late morning to midday.

Please check this link for the exact time: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/280866

“Some of the rocks had to be blasted to reduce their size so they could be safely removed, so it was important to have the road closed for this work. We appreciate people’s patience,” says Andrew James, Transport Agency System Manager. (See photos below)

“Some culverts need to be cleared before the reopening tomorrow, but most of the trees and rock material will be gone today. However, given the rain forecast for overnight Wednesday night, we won’t open the highway until later Thursday morning or around lunchtime.”

SH6 through Glenhope will have traffic management and single lane traffic temporarily and a reduced speed limit in places where there has been damage, once it reopens.

People will need to factor in some extra time for this journey and take care around the highway repair teams and traffic managers.

• The detour route until the highway reopens is via St Arnaud, SH63, and Kikiwa, via Korere-Tophouse Road. It is suitable for all vehicles including heavy vehicles.

• A MetService Severe Weather Warning is now in place for heavy rain and strong winds affecting parts of the South Island (Westland ranges, Fiordland, southern lakes and Central Otago, Southland, Canterbury river headwaters and high country). All road users are encouraged to check before they set off – https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#severe-weather-warnings-and-watches :

