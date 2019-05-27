Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wairarapa Cricket Farm to Provide 100% Kiwi Cricket Flour

Monday, 27 May 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Rebel Bakehouse

Wairarapa, Monday 27 May 2019 - A cricket farm in the Wairarapa will be the first of its kind in New Zealand to provide 100% locally sourced cricket flour.

Rebel Bakehouse began work on its cricket farm 18 months ago, to ultimately provide flour for its new cricket flour wraps which were launched into Kiwi supermarkets in March 2019.

Chris Petersen, of Rebel Bakehouse, says making cricket flour and cricket wraps respond to consumer demand for healthier alternatives in the bread aisle.

“Every day, 2 billion people around the world consume insects. Cricket powder is very high in protein and easily absorbed into the body. Crickets also produce just 1% of the greenhouse emissions of other farm animals - and use a fraction of the water and land space required,” says Chris Petersen.

After testing and visiting international cricket farms, John Cockburn, owner of Breadcraft and Rebel Bakehouse, was inspired to begin his own farm in Masterton to create a premium cricket flour.

“We’ve been working with a local cricket expert, John Hart, to initially set up a pilot-farm. Starting with a handful of crickets, working with an Entomologist and alongside Massey University, it became clear it could produce a sustainable farming process, using surplus bread from production to feed the crickets and supply enough flour for Rebel Bakehouse in the future” says John Cockburn.

Rebel’s flour will also feature in a special cocktail being created by Wellington’s Foxglove Bar in June for their annual Negroni Week event. Chris Petersen says there is growing demand for alternative sustainable proteins like cricket flour and Breadcraft is investing in their Future Foods programme, which is a core part of the business's strategy.



“People are thinking more about what they’re eating, and their own impact on the environment. We are excited by the warm welcome to our cricket products and are very optimistic about our work in future foods,” says Chris Petersen.

Rebel Bakehouse’s cricket flour will be featured in a drink called Livin' la Vida Locust at their Negroni Week in June 2019.

About Breadcraft

Established in the Wairarapa in 1942, Breadcraft has always had a passion for doing things differently. 75 plus years on and our bakers are still innovating. Much has changed but our commitment to good, honest ingredients, great taste and awesome value remain the same. As always, it’s served with a big slice of aroha. www.rebelbakehouse.co.nz

ends


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Rebel Bakehouse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 