Wairarapa Cricket Farm to Provide 100% Kiwi Cricket Flour

Wairarapa, Monday 27 May 2019 - A cricket farm in the Wairarapa will be the first of its kind in New Zealand to provide 100% locally sourced cricket flour.

Rebel Bakehouse began work on its cricket farm 18 months ago, to ultimately provide flour for its new cricket flour wraps which were launched into Kiwi supermarkets in March 2019.

Chris Petersen, of Rebel Bakehouse, says making cricket flour and cricket wraps respond to consumer demand for healthier alternatives in the bread aisle.

“Every day, 2 billion people around the world consume insects. Cricket powder is very high in protein and easily absorbed into the body. Crickets also produce just 1% of the greenhouse emissions of other farm animals - and use a fraction of the water and land space required,” says Chris Petersen.

After testing and visiting international cricket farms, John Cockburn, owner of Breadcraft and Rebel Bakehouse, was inspired to begin his own farm in Masterton to create a premium cricket flour.

“We’ve been working with a local cricket expert, John Hart, to initially set up a pilot-farm. Starting with a handful of crickets, working with an Entomologist and alongside Massey University, it became clear it could produce a sustainable farming process, using surplus bread from production to feed the crickets and supply enough flour for Rebel Bakehouse in the future” says John Cockburn.

Rebel's flour will also feature in a special cocktail being created by Wellington's Foxglove Bar in June for their annual Negroni Week event. Chris Petersen says there is growing demand for alternative sustainable proteins like cricket flour and Breadcraft is investing in their Future Foods programme, which is a core part of the business's strategy.







“People are thinking more about what they’re eating, and their own impact on the environment. We are excited by the warm welcome to our cricket products and are very optimistic about our work in future foods,” says Chris Petersen.

Rebel Bakehouse’s cricket flour will be featured in a drink called Livin' la Vida Locust at their Negroni Week in June 2019.

About Breadcraft



Established in the Wairarapa in 1942, Breadcraft has always had a passion for doing things differently. 75 plus years on and our bakers are still innovating. Much has changed but our commitment to good, honest ingredients, great taste and awesome value remain the same. As always, it’s served with a big slice of aroha. www.rebelbakehouse.co.nz

