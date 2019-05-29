REANNZ appoints CEO

The Board of REANNZ is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dianna Taylor as the Chief Executive Officer of REANNZ.

REANNZ Chair Janine Smith says, “Dianna brings strong strategic and stakeholder engagement skills and experience within a technical environment. She is also recognised as a highly capable leader. We look forward to her joining us and leading REANNZ through this next stage of its development.”

Dianna is currently the General Manager Technology/ CIO at the New Zealand Racing Board. Prior to this, she held CIO and General Manager roles at Kiwibank.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Dianna as we reposition REANNZ to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead to support our members and to meet the needs of New Zealand’s research, education and innovation community.”

Dianna takes up the role in early August.

Janine Smith also acknowledged the significant contribution made by outgoing CEO Nicole Ferguson over her nine years with the organisation. Nicole, who was Chief Executive Officer for five years then Chief Executive Officer for the last three years, has chosen to step down following her parental leave to seek new opportunities. David Skinner, who is currently the Acting Chief Executive and a Director of REANNZ, will return to his Director-only role in early July.

REANNZ, a Crown-owned company, is New Zealand’s designated National Research and Education Network. Its specialist high-performance network enables scientists and researchers to move big data, and underpins their ability to connect, collaborate and contribute to world-leading research to benefit New Zealand and the world.











