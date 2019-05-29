Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REANNZ appoints CEO

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: REANNZ

The Board of REANNZ is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dianna Taylor as the Chief Executive Officer of REANNZ.

REANNZ Chair Janine Smith says, “Dianna brings strong strategic and stakeholder engagement skills and experience within a technical environment. She is also recognised as a highly capable leader. We look forward to her joining us and leading REANNZ through this next stage of its development.”

Dianna is currently the General Manager Technology/ CIO at the New Zealand Racing Board. Prior to this, she held CIO and General Manager roles at Kiwibank.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Dianna as we reposition REANNZ to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead to support our members and to meet the needs of New Zealand’s research, education and innovation community.”

Dianna takes up the role in early August.

Janine Smith also acknowledged the significant contribution made by outgoing CEO Nicole Ferguson over her nine years with the organisation. Nicole, who was Chief Executive Officer for five years then Chief Executive Officer for the last three years, has chosen to step down following her parental leave to seek new opportunities. David Skinner, who is currently the Acting Chief Executive and a Director of REANNZ, will return to his Director-only role in early July.

REANNZ, a Crown-owned company, is New Zealand’s designated National Research and Education Network. Its specialist high-performance network enables scientists and researchers to move big data, and underpins their ability to connect, collaborate and contribute to world-leading research to benefit New Zealand and the world.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from REANNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 