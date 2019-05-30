Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Frustrated Access members vote for action over offer

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: PSA

Access Community Health coordinators, administrators, and call centre workers have voted to take further industrial action this Friday after efforts to negotiate a new pay deal failed.


The PSA and E tū bargaining team attended mediation last Thursday in the hopes of securing a better offer.


However PSA Assistant National Secretary, Melissa Woolley, says a fresh offer to lift pay for many members by only 50 cents an hour left members unimpressed.


"The mediation last week showed us that Access is beginning to listen to our members, but a lack of significant movement on pay has only served to strengthen our members’ resolve. They still feel undervalued by their employer," says Ms Woolley.


"As a result, members voted overwhelmingly to reject the offer and to take further action instead.”


The industrial action this Friday will include a nationwide walk-out from 1:00pm until close of business, as well as picketing at select offices around the country, including a picket from 1:00-3:00pm outside the Access head office in Petone.


"This strike action is not being taken lightly," says E tū Home Support coordinator Kirsty McCully.


"It is a last resort for our increasingly frustrated members, and we urge Access to return to the bargaining table with a fair and respectful pay offer.


"Knowing the money is there but that Access simply doesn’t want to give their workers a fair increase is insulting to both the members and Access service users.”



