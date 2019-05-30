Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ambassador announced by ServiceIQ

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 6:05 pm
Press Release: ServiceIQ

Auckland War Memorial Museum Visitor Host, Parai Parai, has been recognised as a ServiceIQ Ambassador.

Parai received the honour at the awards event at the 2019 Museums Aotearoa annual conference. The award recognises Parai’s commitment and skills as a Visitor Host, and his strong advocacy for credentialed on-job workplace training.

His career journey has taken him, in just four years, from one of the Museum’s cleaners to Visitor Host, a vital role that ensures millions of visitors enjoy an all-round memorable experience from the moment they arrive. The Ambassadorship highlights the commitment that Auckland War Memorial Museum shows to its people, and the commitment that those staff have to workplace upskilling through industry training organisations such as ServiceIQ.

Ambassadors are individuals or teams selected by ServiceIQ who hold qualifications and exemplify workplace training. Ambassadors bring people together within the workplace and the sector to highlight the business and personal value of earn and learn opportunities and qualifications.

Read more about Parai here: https://www.serviceiq.org.nz/news-and-events/real-success-stories/bringing-the-museum-to-life/



