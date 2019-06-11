Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand still New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:32 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has been named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer in the annual Randstad Employer Brand Research for the third consecutive year, a record six times in total.

The research reveals public perception of the country’s 150 largest employers. Air New Zealand was recognised by more than 4,000 Kiwis for its financial health, use of the latest technology and strong reputation. Kiwis also perceived the airline as having attractive salary and benefits and a pleasant work atmosphere.

Air New Zealand has been awarded the top prize every year it has been eligible since the awards began in New Zealand in 2011. The airline was one of the first organisations anywhere in the world to take out the top honour for three consecutive years and became an inaugural member of the prestigious Randstad Awards Global Hall of Fame in 2014, making it ineligible to win for the next three years (2014, 2015 and 2016).

Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the airline is thrilled to be recognised again in 2019.

“It’s an incredible honour to be named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer for the sixth time. It’s an indicator that we continue to create a work environment where our employees can thrive, and this is clearly being recognised outside of Air New Zealand as well.

“While our operation could technically be replicated anywhere in the world, it is our people that set us apart and we continue to work hard to boost the diversity and inclusion culture within our business.”

Randstad New Zealand Country Director Katherine Swan says, “I am excited to announce Air New Zealand as the most attractive employer. The high-flying company is an iconic brand and continues to set the standard for what a great airline should be. It’s no surprise that Kiwis have reacted so positively for the third year in a row.”




