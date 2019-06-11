Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New SeekaFresh General Manager Appointment at Seeka

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Seeka


Te Puke, 11 June 2019: Seeka's Chief Executive, Michael Franks, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new General Manager SeekaFresh, Verena Cunningham. Ms. Cunningham will lead Seeka's Auckland and Christchurch operations including the marketing and sales of all New Zealand grown produce. As part of her role she will assist the Seeka Chief Executive and Board in leading the development and enactment of the Company’s strategy.

Ms. Cunningham joins Seeka from T&G where she was Head of Strategy New Zealand and begins her new position at Seeka in September, replacing previous General Manager, Ray Hook.

"It's great to have Verena on board at such an exciting time for the business, as SeekaFresh is revitalised. Her wealth of experience and focus on quality produce brings renewed strength to a terrific team. Verena's skills and background in strategy development and deployment of commercial projects are a considerable asset to Seeka in delivering its strategy", said Mr Franks.

Ms. Cunningham has 20 years of extensive industry and professional services experience across business management, transactions and operations including positions at T&G, Ernst & Young and Bayer CropScience/Bayer AG, both in New Zealand and overseas. She is also a Director on the board of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) for Australia and New Zealand.

SeekaFresh is a key part of Seeka's retail services operation, marketing local, and imported produce in New Zealand including avocados, bananas, kiwifruit, lemons, melons, mandarins, oranges, pineapple and vegetables and overseeing the export crops not supplied through Zespri.



