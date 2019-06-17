Major retail brands join InvestNow

Date: 17th June 2019

New Zealand’s biggest direct-to-consumer investment platform has boosted the options for investors across all risk appetites with the addition of two highly-respected fund managers and a term deposit suite from the country’s largest bank.

Mike Heath, InvestNow general manager, said in a low interest rate environment investors were looking for greater choice and flexibility in how they manage their money.

Heath said InvestNow has responded to that growing demand by adding the ANZ term deposit range to the platform, joining offerings from both SBS and BNZ.

“Term deposit rates have been squeezed along with falling interest rates and investors are increasingly wanting to maximise returns from their cash assets,” he said. “With three major institutions now offering their term deposits on the platform, InvestNow members can seamlessly build investments across bank products from a single account.”

While term deposits naturally appeal to risk-averse investors, Heath said all members value an efficient way to manage their cash prior to accessing other asset classes.

“And we’ve just expanded the choice for growth-oriented investors recently by bringing on funds from two of Australasia’s most successful boutique investment firms – Milford Asset Management and Platinum Asset Management,” he said. “This is the first time both managers have offered funds on direct-to-consumer platforms in New Zealand.”







Formed in Auckland in 2006, Milford now manages over $7 billion across a range of local and offshore asset classes. Meanwhile, the Australian-based Platinum – founded by legendary investor, Kerr Nielson, in 1995 – established an enviable reputation as a global shares manager with current funds under management above NZ$25 billion.

As of last week, InvestNow members now have access to the Milford Diversified Income Fund and the Platinum International Fund.

Heath said the Milford and Platinum funds have different styles, asset allocation and risk-and-return targets that provided another set of options for InvestNow members.

Earlier in June, InvestNow also added the new range of eight Smartshares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that include five environmental, social and governance (ESG) screened global share index products, two ‘thematic’ funds (covering robotics and healthcare) and an international fixed income index fund.

The platform now offers well over 100 individual funds from 20 managers.

“Our rapidly-growing member base is seeking quality investment choices that allow them to build solid portfolios according to their own personal goals and risk appetites,” Heath said. “Since our launch, a little over two years ago, we have grown to about $300 million in funds under management with member numbers almost doubling over the last 12 months to hit 13,000”.

InvestNow is 100% owned by Implemented Investment Solutions (www.iisolutions.co.nz), a Wellington-based investment industry specialist business.

InvestNow provides investors, who know what they want to do, the ability to directly invest in a compelling range of funds from both NZ and Global fund managers - namely AMP Capital, Antipodes Global Investment Partners, ANZ Investments, Devon Funds Management, Elevation Capital, Fisher Funds, Harbour Asset Management, Hunter Investment Management, India Avenue Investment Management, Legg Mason Global Asset Management, Milford Asset Management, Mint Asset Management, Morphic Asset Management, Nikko Asset Management, Pathfinder, Platinum Asset Management, Russell Investments, Salt Funds Management, Smartshares and Vanguard.

In October 2018 InvestNow added bank term deposits to it's service and now offer term deposits from ANZ, BNZ and SBS Bank.

Without the need for a middleman, and our no-advice direct investment service, InvestNow does not charge any administration or transaction fees. Investors can manage their portfolios, investing in PIE funds, Listed PIE Funds (Exchange Traded Funds – ETFS) and Australian Unit Trusts, 24/7. The minimum investment, in a single fund is $50, if part of a regular investment plan, or $250 for one-off purchases.

In April 2018 the business took over the direct fund investment business of Rabobank NZ.

InvestNow provides investment accounts for NZ Individuals, Joint Accounts, Family Trusts and NZ Companies.

As an additional layer of online security, we utilise two-factor-authentication for customers when logging in to their accounts. We will send the customer a unique Passcode as part of the login process, for which they can select e-mail or text messaging



