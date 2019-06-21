Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me to join the New Zealander of the Year Awards

Friday, 21 June 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

The awards office is pleased to announce that Trade Me will join the New Zealander of the Year awards as naming rights sponsor of the New Zealand Innovator of the Year category.

“We are delighted to have Trade Me as sponsor of the New Zealand Innovator of the Year category Award” said Director Geoff Griffin.

“Trade Me is a well-respected, New Zealand company that is all about making life better for Kiwis through its much-loved online experiences. Trade Me and the New Zealander of the Year Awards share the same mantra, it’s all about people.”

“We’re excited to support the New Zealand Innovator of the Year award and all of the nominees. If it wasn’t for a great innovator, Trade Me wouldn’t be where it is today. We’re rapt to be encouraging New Zealand’s innovators and recognising their successes so young Kiwis are inspired,” said Trade Me’s Chief Customer Officer Regan Savage.

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their 11th year, and recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand's most vital asset – its people. They are open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, and all category winners, will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland in February 2020.

Nominations for all categories will open on 1 July 2019.

For more information or to nominate someone for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards visit www.nzawards.org.nz.



