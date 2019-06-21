Sausage Award Winners

The inaugural Vegan Society Sausage Awards were held today at the end of Meat Free Week with over 30 100% plant based sausages entered, all available right here in New Zealand!

What could be more Kiwi than bangers and mash? Or a few snags on the barbie? Everyone loves a good tasty sausage and for those of us looking to bring more plants into our diet, this is an easy way to do it! We want to show NZ that 100% plant based sausages are just as tasty, just as fun and just as versatile as the usual animal based ones.

16 companies signed up for the awards, ranging from small businesses like Christchurch cafe Ananda to well known Kiwi brands like Vegie Delights and Tonzu. We have had some strong international contenders too, including Field Roast, Fry's and Linda McCartney's.

The Supreme winner was the Beyond sausage! Best New Zealand vegan sausage Ananda's "Bambino" . Best Gluten Free vegan sausage The Beyond Sausage. Best Breakfast Sausage Tonzu's Italian Herb. Best Sausage Roll Fry's. Winner of the Nostalgia Award is Howler Hotdogs, Vege Dog. ' The supreme winner" says judge Aaron Brunet, “nails all the essential attributes of a great sausage. The skin has a pleasing bite and the filling has a fabulous texture. There is a great balance of juiciness and chewiness, with a rich authentic sausagey flavour. It cooks like a classic sausage - it sizzles and juices run off it into the pan. The overall effect is an authentic BBQ experience, except with these sausages you are no longer the poor cousin at the BBQ. "







There are some fabulous vegan sausages available in our supermarkets these days and the Vegan Society encourages Kiwis to give them a try, especially at the end of Meat Free Week, what better time to start adding these into your weekly shop? These sausages get their protein from plants such as pea, soy and wheat. Eating plants saves our planet's precious resources, using approximately a hundred fold less water, a sixth of the land and they take in carbon dioxide, and give out oxygen. They may be better for your health too, there's no “off cuts” with plants, just high quality grains and beans. Even the fat content is the healthier coconut oil, a medium chain triglyceride, which has been shown to be beneficial for the brain.

Many people are looking for new ways to get the family eating a wider variety of healthier foods. Vegan sausages are a great way to introduce more plants into their diet, without compromising on their usual comfort foods. Who doesn't love a breakfast banger? A quick sausage sizzle?

Why not try the winners today?





© Scoop Media

