Property Institute Awards honour best-of-best

Some of the highest achievers in the property industry have been honoured at the annual Property Institute of New Zealand awards held at Wellington’s Te Papa last night.

The awards are part of the PINZ Annual Conference which has been held over three days this week, attracting more than 200 delegates and observers.

The awards were decided by an independent judging panel which has commented that the caliber of the entries keeps getting better and better, year on year.

The winners of this year’s Property Institute Property Industry Awards are:

JLT SUPREME AWARD

The Supreme Award is presented to an individual in a public or private capacity who has demonstrated qualities of leadership and vision, and who has positively impacted on the property sector, economy and community.

The winner of the JLT Supreme Award is CBRE Executive Chairman Brent McGregor.

He has more than 20 years in the industry, with a background and experience extending over a range of property related services including transactions, valuation and consultancy. His high level of professionalism and expertise combined with his extensive network allows him to support high value and high-profile clients.

He started with Darroch & Co, moved to Ernst and Young and was named Young Professional of the Year in 2002.

He’s been with his current firm for 15 years and became the youngest leader in its history in 2010.

In his spare time, he's a rugby ref, been involved in the Property Council and is a huge contributor to advancing education and standards within the Property Institute.







In his spare time, he’s a rugby ref, been involved in the Property Council and is a huge contributor to advancing education and standards within the Property Institute.

His business life is focused around very large transactions, facilitating international investment in New Zealand, with transactions worth billions of dollars. His current project portfolio has a value of more than a billion dollars.

His colleagues say Brent epitomises values of professionalism and integrity in everything that he does.

VALUEPRO YOUNG PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

The Young Professional of the Year award recognises an outstanding and emerging young professional within the New Zealand property industry. It is given to younger members who demonstrate initiative, innovation, leadership, and who contribute to their professional community.

Runner up: Hamish Mackereth.

ValuePro Young Professional of the Year Winner: is Anisha Segar.

Anisha was selected on the basis of her outstanding service provided to major clients, supported by their personal testimonials.

She is a Registered Valuer, an Associate Director, Valuations and Advisory Services, for CBRE, and based in Auckland

The technical accomplishments, leadership skills and valued client relationships she has displayed mark her out as a future leader.

She plays an active role in leading CBRE’s Retail Valuations team, and mentors two younger valuers in day-to-day valuation tasks as they prepare for registration.

Anisha is a founding member of CBRE’s MATRIX programme, a group of talented young professionals identified as having leadership potential and who’ve organised client events and sessions about career planning, personal branding and networking.

She has received multiple in-house awards from CBRE.

VALOCITY WOMEN IN PROPERTY AWARD

This is the first year we have introduced this award and our inaugural winner is truly a worthy recipient.

This award is open to members who have made an outstanding contribution to the property industry and to their particular field of speciality.

They will have demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities and shown a deep level of commitment to their advancement and improving the professionalism of others around them. These talents mark them out as a role model for other women in the industry.

The winner of the inaugural Valocity Women in Property Award is Alison Pharaoh.

Alison comes originally from a share market and investment background.

She carved out her property career at a time when senior female executives were thin on the ground.

A firm believer in picking - ‘the best candidate for the job’ - she and her immediate colleagues were regularly described as ‘The Spice Girls’ as a put down – which later became a badge of honour.

Then she moved into self-employment.

In the late 90’s, she had picked up a portfolio of strong clients and directorships, before she sold her business and changed tack.

Deciding to lend her expertise in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes, she put her accumulated property skills to use in selflessly helping others with their earthquake issues.

She operates under the radar of publicity that accompanies so many of the problems and is still dealing with the last handful of the most difficult cases.

She’s a great believer in getting involved in professional organisations such as the Property Institute, and was a transitional board member when the Institute of Valuers entered into its agreement with PINZ.

She’s also done a stint as a Trustee on the Massey University Property Foundation and is currently a consultant at PropertyPathways Ltd based in Petone.

SIMPSON GRIERSON PROPERTY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

The Property Business of the Year award recognises success and innovation in the workplace. Our winner must demonstrate how their business has delivered successful and sustainable positive change. This may be through cultural change, an innovative working environment, or a drive to build client trust and confidence.

Runner-up: Otago Valuations Limited, trading as Colliers International Otago.

Simpson Grierson Property Business of the Year Award Winner: Property Pathways Limited.

This was a fascinating and engaging entry. It is a unique story about overcoming the odds to develop a business model that fitted the needs of not just clients, but a community hurting from the Christchurch earthquakes, and dealing with the relentless bureaucracy of Government Departments, agencies and Insurance companies.

Property Pathways succeeded because of collaboration, flexibility, selflessness and a commitment to make a positive difference to homeowners badly affected by the earthquakes.

It’s a story that should be re-told – because it is a truly inspiring tale about what can be achieved when property professionals focus on problem solving and community engagement.

RESENE PROPERTY INNOVATION AWARD

The Property Innovation Award recognises a person or team who has developed a truly innovative project or initiative that stands out from the crowd. The broad scope of this award serves to encourage nominations for work that has significantly improved the service provided to industry and/or clients.

The winner of the Resene Property Innovation Award is: Bayleys Commercial and PropertyPrompt.

Bayleys Commercial required a streamlined property management tool for their portfolio of hundreds of buildings under management across NZ. Hamish Mackareth, a commercial property Manager for Bayleys worked with App developers PropertyPrompt to develop an easy and intuitive tool to provide concise communications between the building managers, clients, tenants and service providers. It’s success has streamlined the traditional facilities management process whereby FM requests are made through a mobile app and all parties are constantly kept informed of progress. The app is cloud based ensuring that relevant data is accessible anywhere on any device.

Users include: Augusta, BDO, NZME, Mercury and Tegel.

COMMUNITY AWARDS:

These awards are made at the discretion of each of our specialist Advisory and Commercial Property Manager Councils.

CORELOGIC PROPERTY ADVISOR OF THE YEAR

CoreLogic Property Advisor of the Year Winner: Greg Ball, Executive Director The Property Group

Greg has been involved in the property industry all his working life. He is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors, a Fellow of the Property Institute, a Registered Property Manager, Property Consultant and a Crown Accredited Supplier.

A previous winner of our Supreme Award, he provides specialist advice to the New Zealand Treasury and his grown his consultancy company from just 14 staff to nearly 200, with offices throughout the country.

He has strong negotiation skills and specialises in business/strategic planning, general/change management and project management.

It was 20 years ago he led a management buyout of The Property Group where he has carved out his exceptional career, and he remained managing director there for 13 years until 2012.

His contribution to PINZ is second to none, recently serving as President and guiding the organisation through a period of significant change.

QUICKMAP PROPERTY MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Quickmap Property Manager of the Year Winner: Ian Dewar

Ian is based in Christchurch and leads the Investment team for Ngāi Tahu Property which is responsible for the management of the Iwi’s investment portfolio.

Joining Ngāi Tahu Property in 1998, Ian has been involved in the growth of the Investment Property portfolio from inception to where it is now… valued at more than $400m.

He has more than 30 years’ experience in property management in a wide variety of property sectors including office, industrial, retail and residential. He has also worked throughout New Zealand for private and corporate, national and offshore investors. He has extensive property expertise due to the variety of assets he has managed in his career and having worked through the property issues which arose from the Christchurch earthquakes.

He has a Bachelor of Business Studies in Valuation and Property Management from Massey University and is an active member of the Property Institute.





