Annual architectural writing competition open for entries

Monday, 24 June 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Architects


Entries are invited into the 2019 Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing.


There are two entry categories, Open and Secondary School students, the winners of which receive prizes of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Several highly commended awards, each of $500, will also be made.

The deadline for entries is 22 September 2019. Results will be announced in October.

The essay competition is organised by the New Zealand Institute of Architects with the support of the Warren Trust.

The competition judges are Nicola Legat, publisher, Massey University Press; Lucinda Bennett, editor, The Pantograph Punch; and John Walsh, Communications Director, New Zealand Institute of Architects.

John Walsh from the Institute of Architects says the Warren Trust Awards were established to promote an informed critical culture about architecture and, especially, to give younger writers an incentive to write about the subject.

“We hope the competition will appeal to anyone who enjoys the craft of writing and the challenges of the essay format.”

The essay topic and conditions of entry are attached and may also be downloaded from the New Zealand Institute of Architects website here.

Each year, the Institute of Architects publishes a book of selected essays from the competition. The books are for sale on the Institute website and the winning essays are also on the NZIA website site, here.

