Emerging property developer to meet the needs of retirees

June 25, 2019

Emerging property developer begins to meet the needs of many retirees in an exciting new way.





Young entrepreneur Matthew Laity is seeing his vision come to life; providing retirees with homes that successfully accommodate their unique needs.

Wheretia Lane, the latest Taupo project being built by Matt’s lifestyle retirement company Northlit, comprises 13 freehold villas and apartments. Running off the back of Northlit’s previous local development Williams Corner, this new-gated enclave capitalises on existing momentum.

High spec artist impressions are contributing to quick sales due to purchasers being able to easily visualise the homes and landscape.

These lifestyle retirement homes will have a mix of single and two-storey stand-alone, duplex, and terraced apartments all off a central right-of-way located only 500 metres to Taupo town center.

Ranging in size from 135 square metre two-bedroom dwellings up to 171 square-metre three-bedroom homes, with a mix of single and double garaging. Marketed by Bayleys Taupo, salesperson Alison Whittle says: “Northlit’s commitment to create homes that are high quality, easy-care and able to support the independence of retirees seems to have struck a chord.”

To those who know Matt, it's no surprise he's ending up with such a positive reputation as Northlit was partially birthed out of his love for his own grandparents.







In a challenging search for a suitable and desirable retirement home for his ‘Nan’ and ‘Pa’, he quickly discovered a gap in the market. Matt ended up project managing a custom build for them that to this day they totally love.

Construction of Wheretia Lane began early this year and is due for completion in 2020. Contracts are being signed for these freehold purpose-built homes at a very pleasing rate, proving that while traditional occupational-right agreement villages are in demand, there is definitely a market for freehold sales within a neighborhood environment.

The Wheretia Lane homes are selling for between $630,000 and $775,000. They can all be customised through options and upgrades and are part of a body corporate that will manage and maintain the quality of the Lane.

Landscaping and stylish design have been at the forefront of the planning while discreetly meeting the Lifemark requirements of adaptability, accessibility, usability, safety and lifetime value to home owners.

Alongside the highlights of these homes people love the idea of living in Taupo, a recreationally-rich location with significant lifestyle benefits. Knowing you don't have to battle traffic and that you can access everything easily certainly contributes to the interest in the Wheretia Lane development. Not to mention the absolute beauty of living by the lake and mountains.



ends





