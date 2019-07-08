Release of TPM issues paper postponed
Monday, 8 July 2019, 8:43 pm
Press Release: Electricity Authority
Release of TPM issues paper postponed
The Authority’s
Board has decided to postpone the release of its issues
paper on the transmission pricing methodology review.
Our
quality assurance process has identified a potential error.
We’re taking some time to work through this and ensure
that the consultation paper is robust.
We will confirm the
new release date as soon as
possible.
