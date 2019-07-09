Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red letter day for five star winner CourierPost

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Canstar Blue

9 JULY 2019

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, making up 97% of all enterprises in New Zealand. Courier services are often the lifeline of small businesses, helping deliver goods, letters and contracts on time and to the right place.

With many small businesses moving to a greater online presence, courier services are even more critical, enabling them to reach all corners of New Zealand quickly and efficiently.


So it’s with great delight that Canstar announces that CourierPost has won its first NZ Small Business Courier Services Award.


Canstar Blue General Manager Jose George says: “This is a fantastic achievement for CourierPost, scoring 5-stars in six out of our seven drivers of satisfaction, and the only courier services business to rate 5-stars for overall satisfaction.


“As we know, courier services are essential not just for the efficient operation of small businesses but also their reputation. CourierPost was the only courier services in our survey to score 5-stars on reliability of service.”


Accepting the award, Chris Wong, General Manager of Business Marketing, NZ Post says: “NZ Post, the team behind CourierPost, is proud of the people across NZ Post who deliver the service that has won this award and scored 5-stars on reliability of service.

“We are absolutely committed to helping NZ businesses grow their online retail opportunities and it is wonderful to be recognised in this way.



“NZ Post is now delivering well over half of all parcels bought online in New Zealand and we’re proud to be partners with many small businesses in New Zealand - working with them to ensure their customer needs are met,” says Chris Wong.


“Customer needs are changing quickly: they want speed, efficiency and convenience. They want to know where their parcel is at all times during its journey and want delivery at a time and place that works for them – and NZ Post, through CourierPost, is able to offer this. We are very proud of the service we offer. "

ends

Find more from Canstar Blue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
