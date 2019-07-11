Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - July 11, 2019

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6642 0.5%
NZDEUR 0.5902 0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5311 0.2%
NZDJPY 72.01 0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9542 0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8682 0.1%
GBPNZD 1.8829 -0.2%


The NZDUSD opens at 0.6642 (mid-rate) this morning.

The USD is weaker and US equities are rising with the likelihood that the Federal Reserve are about to cut interest rates increasing following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress.

Mr Powell told Congress that "uncertainties about the outlook have increased in recent months" and that ongoing “concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US outlook." Mr Powell also expressed concerns about the continued trade tensions between the US and China and although there was no commitment to cut interest rates these comments have increased market expectations for a rate cut at the end of July.

The release of the Fed’s minutes from last month’s monetary policy meeting are in line with Jerome Powell's remarks, with the Committee noting that additional monetary policy accommodation would be warranted in the near term, if incoming information showed further deterioration in the global outlook. Some of the voting members were also concerned that a continued shortfall in inflation risked a softening of inflation expectations that could slow the sustained return of inflation to the Fed's 2 percent target.

Crude oil prices have spiked after the Energy Information Administration reported a much larger than expected oil inventory draw for the week to July 5. The data showed stock piles were reduced by 9.5m barrels (exp 1.9m) leading to a 45 rise in West Texas crude.

Global equity markets are mixed, - Dow +0.26%, S&P 500 +0.36%, FTSE -0.08%, DAX -0.51%, CAC -0.08%, Nikkei -0.15%, Shanghai -0.44%.

Gold prices are up 1.1%, trading at $1,414 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are sharply higher, up 4.3% trading at $60.37 a barrel.

ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 