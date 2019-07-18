NEW COO at STAAH HQ: Tony Howlett looks to next level

[Auckland 18th July 2019] To support the rapid global growth of STAAH, the hotel industry’s leading guest acquisition platform, Tony Howlett joins at the company headquarters as the new Chief Operating Officer. His appointment will see him co-lead STAAH, alongside the leadership team, with a focus on accelerating company’s growth goals.

Tony will be pivotal in enhancing STAAH’s internal systems and processes along with leading the management of Finance, Partner Services, HR, and legal and compliance departments.

“We are very happy with the recent additions to our leadership team. We are equally excited and ambitious about Tony’s experience and impressive track record of pioneering growth,” says Gavin Jeddo, founder director of STAAH. “STAAH’s focus to continue building on innovation and strong execution, to become the trusted partner of choice for hotel technology, will only be firmed with Tony’s appointment”.

Tony comes armed with 25 years of extensive experience internationally, both with STAAH and in the hospitality industry. He joins STAAH from Auckland Conventions where he was Deputy Director and Head of Operations. Prior to this, he was General Manager – Sales and Marketing at Heritage Hotels (one of STAAH NZ’s largest and oldest customers). Tony has held a range of roles within the hotel industry in both NZ and the UK.

“I have a passion for the hospitality industry and business improvement & growth, which only grows year-on year with milestones being achieved. Having been a previous client of STAAH and enjoying their dynamic and innovative approach to solutions, I am very excited to join the company as Chief Operating Officer, bringing my experience both in the industry and in business management to assist in the next phase of growth”, says Tony Howlett, STAAH’s new COO.

Tony’s appointment comes as STAAH continues its rapid expansion globally. STAAH serves accommodation providers of all sizes with industry-leading solutions that aides in reaching, attracting, and acquiring guests across the globe.











© Scoop Media

