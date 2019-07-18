Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Sport launches across a range of new devices

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:05 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

Thursday 18 July, 2019


With 9 weeks to go until Rugby World Cup 2019™ kick off, Spark Sport has launched across a range of new devices to give consumers the choice of how they watch Spark Sport.

From today Spark Sport is available on 2017+ Panasonic Smart TVs, 2017+ Sony Android TVs, Freeview A2 Recorders and Freeview Smart VU Streaming Devices.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch, says Spark Sport is giving New Zealanders choice when it comes to sports viewing.

“When we developed the plans to deliver Rugby World Cup 2019, one of the first decisions we made was to ensure the app would be available across a range of different streaming devices and media players.

“Instead of being bound to their lounge room with a set-top box, viewers can choose when and where they want to watch, be it on the go or at home on their big screens.

“As we ready for the most anticipated event on the Rugby calendar we want to make sure customers have enough time to check their broadband connection, test their tech and get set up, as this will be key to them having a seamless experience come September.”

Spark Sport is already available on web, iOS and Android devices, 2017+ Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD and Google Chromecast.

Customers wanting to check if their current device is compatible should head to help.sparksport.co.nz>Getting Started>What Devices Can I Watch Spark Sport On?



Notes to the editor:

The new Freeview A2 Recorder and Freeview Smart VU Streaming Device combine the entire suite of Freeview features with apps you can download from Google Play including Spark Sport. The Freeview A2 Recorder retails for $439 available at all major electronic outlets and the Freeview Smart VU retails for $139 available at all major electronic outlets and Spark Stores.

Spark Sport is available on all 2017+ Sony Android TVs. Customers wanting to check if their Sony TV is compatible should head to our Sony help page.

Spark Sport is available on all 2017+ Panasonic Smart TVs. Customers wanting to check if their Panasonic Smart TV is compatible should head to our Panasonic help page.


ends

