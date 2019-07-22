Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

South Port beats guidance, earnings in line with 2018 record

Monday, 22 July 2019, 1:49 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Paul McBeth

July 22 (BusinessDesk) - South Port New Zealand says it will report flat annual earnings, beating guidance for a 10 percent decline, as strong cargo flows late in the season gave profit an extra push.

The Bluff-based company said net profit in 12 months ended June 30 was similar to the record $9.66 million reported a year earlier. The country's southern-most port had previously expected earnings of between $8.6 million and $8.9 million due to the cost of updating assets near the end of their life.

South Port today said "strong late season cargo flows" underpinned earnings, and it will report "a better than expected result".

About a third of the port's cargo comes from the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, which formally re-opened its fourth potline in December after a six-year break.

Environment Southland owns about 66 percent of the company. In April, the council's South Port sub-committee was told the company has a positive outlook despite the lower guidance, due to the additional cargoes from Mataura Valley Milk and an MDF product, the resumption of smelter's fourth potline, and the return of frozen product from Alliance Group.

The port operator has previously said it will maintain its dividend at 26 cents per share on the lower earnings guidance.

The shares last traded at $6.80 and have increased 3 percent so far this year, lagging behind the 19 percent increase on the S&P/NZX All Index over the same period.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 