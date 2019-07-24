Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Climate Leaders Coalition release first anniversary snapshot

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The Climate Leaders Coalition is marking its first anniversary with the release of an anniversary snapshot report detailing its progress and the launch of a second higher ambition pledge.

"We created an anniversary snapshot because we recognise there’s interest in our achievements beyond the growth in the number of our signatories. Together our 109 signatories now represent 60% of New Zealand’s gross emissions," Coalition convenor and CEO of Z Energy Mike Bennetts says.

"Our snapshot shows that collectively in delivering against the commitment we signed up to, 90% of us are measuring our emissions, 71% are publicly reporting them, more than half have set a public emissions reduction target, and 60% are working with suppliers to reduce their emissions."

Mr Bennetts says 24 signatories also reported reducing their emissions over the past year to a level equivalent with taking 264,000 cars off the road.

To show the Coalition is serious about tackling climate change, it has also released a second pledge to reflect the latest science that illustrates the need to limit global warming to 1.5C and align with the Government’s ambitions in the Zero Carbon Bill.

SkyCity Entertainment Group CEO, Graeme Stephens, was one of a handful of signatory leaders who worked together to update the joint statement.

"As stated in the IPCC special report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5C, by lowering our target half a degree from 2C to 1.5C, we can significantly decrease the impact of climate change."



"The Coalition’s new pledge shows that we are ambitious about reducing emissions with the intention of educating our people, suppliers, customers and the wider public along the way. From small businesses to large, every action on climate change counts and collectively our actions can be mighty," Mr Stephens says.

The Coalition hopes to transition new and existing signatories to this more ambitious pledge over the coming year.

The Coalition will launch the anniversary snapshot and new pledge at an event at SkyCity this afternoon which the Prime Minister and Minister for Climate Change are both attending. The Sky Tower will also be lit green to celebrate the Coalition’s first anniversary.

Background

The Climate Leaders Coalition was launched in July 2018 with 60 original signatories to create a movement of business action on climate change. Signatories account of 60% of New Zealand’s gross emissions, employ more than 170,000 people, and represents nearly one third of private sector GDP.

A big part of the Coalition’s work in its first year has been about demonstrating leadership to help businesses make faster progress on reducing their emissions. Coalition signatories have done this via sharing case studies, hosting workshops and piloting an innovation workstream called Climate-X to help New Zealand meet its zero carbon ambitions.

A copy of the anniversary snapshot is available here.

A copy of the new pledge is available on page 14 of the snapshot.

More information on the Climate Leaders Coalition is available at www.climateleaderscoalition.org.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 