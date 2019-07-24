Checker of the Year

Foodstuffs North Island kicks off search for Checker of the Year

Foodstuffs North Island has begun its quest to find this year’s Checker of the Year with nine regional tournaments to narrow down top contenders.

Now in its 71st year, Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin says the annual competition is a much-loved tradition that recognises the customer service ‘legends’ of Foodstuffs New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores.

“Checker of the Year is a brilliant way to recognise our wonderful checkout operators and their multi-tasking skills. The ideal Checker of the Year does it all, from providing exceptional customer service to ensuring all items are carefully handled and quickly scanned. These are the skills that keep our valued customers coming back for more, time and time again.”

“While the smiles will remain friendly, the competition is set to be fiercer than ever with checkout operators from over 100 stores across the North Island competing at the nine regional events. Fittingly this year’s theme is ‘Legends’, and we’re encouraging supporters at the events to dress up as a legend that inspires them.”

Regional winners and runners up will be announced on the night, with the winners going forward into the North Island final. This will be decided by mystery shoppers, who will visit each regional winner in their home store to determine the overall North Island Checker of the Year champion, to be announced at the Foodstuffs North Island Excellence Awards in March 2020.







The nine regional events are listed below, with prizes by Datacom on offer for the top three places in each region. There are 115 stores registered so far: 73 New World, 35 PAK’nSAVE and 7 Four Square.

DATE

REGION

Tuesday 23rd July

Napier

Wednesday 24th July

Palmerston North

Thursday 25th July

Wellington

Thursday 8th August

New Plymouth

Wednesday 14th August

Whangarei

Tuesday 20th August

Auckland South

Wednesday 21st August

Auckland Central & North

Tuesday 27th August

Hamilton

Wednesday 28th August

Tauranga

-Ends-

© Scoop Media

