Checker of the Year
Foodstuffs North Island kicks off search for Checker of the Year
Foodstuffs North Island has begun its quest to find this year’s Checker of the Year with nine regional tournaments to narrow down top contenders.
Now in its 71st year, Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin says the annual competition is a much-loved tradition that recognises the customer service ‘legends’ of Foodstuffs New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores.
“Checker of the Year is a brilliant way to recognise our wonderful checkout operators and their multi-tasking skills. The ideal Checker of the Year does it all, from providing exceptional customer service to ensuring all items are carefully handled and quickly scanned. These are the skills that keep our valued customers coming back for more, time and time again.”
“While the smiles will remain friendly, the competition is set to be fiercer than ever with checkout operators from over 100 stores across the North Island competing at the nine regional events. Fittingly this year’s theme is ‘Legends’, and we’re encouraging supporters at the events to dress up as a legend that inspires them.”
Regional winners and runners up will be announced on the night, with the winners going forward into the North Island final. This will be decided by mystery shoppers, who will visit each regional winner in their home store to determine the overall North Island Checker of the Year champion, to be announced at the Foodstuffs North Island Excellence Awards in March 2020.
The nine regional events are listed below, with prizes by Datacom on offer for the top three places in each region. There are 115 stores registered so far: 73 New World, 35 PAK’nSAVE and 7 Four Square.
DATE
REGION
Tuesday 23rd July
Napier
Wednesday 24th July
Palmerston North
Thursday 25th July
Wellington
Thursday 8th August
New Plymouth
Wednesday 14th August
Whangarei
Tuesday 20th August
Auckland South
Wednesday 21st August
Auckland Central & North
Tuesday 27th August
Hamilton
Wednesday 28th August
Tauranga
-Ends-