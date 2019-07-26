Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay shines in June visitor spend report

Friday, 26 July 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Tourism

26 July 2019

June spending by visitors to Hawke’s Bay grew at double the national average, according the latest Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates published by the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment.

A total of $42million was spent across the region, up by 5% on June 2018 - a growth rate which placed Hawke’s Bay fourth among 16 regions, and comfortably ahead of the national rate of 2%. Growth in spend by international visitors was particularly strong at 10%, while domestic visitor spend grew by 4%.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Marketing Manager Ben Hutton says it’s been a promising start to the winter season in Hawke’s Bay, which has traditionally been a quieter period for this region.

“Everyone involved in the Hawke’s Bay tourism industry has been working hard to create year-round appeal, be it through investment in marketing or creating experiences which showcase the best of our region.”

Mr Hutton adds that key events such as Winter F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic, Winter Deco Weekend, and the Edible Fashion Awards, along with a growing schedule of off-peak business events, also create reasons to ‘visit now’.

“While there’s still a way to go, we’re optimistic about the potential for winter to be a time when the Hawke’s Bay visitor economy can continue to shine – much like our weather!” says Mr Hutton.

Spend by international visitors in Hawke’s Bay continues to demonstrate resilience amid slowing arrivals growth, particularly among the key markets of Australia and United Kingdom, as well as China - an emerging market for Hawke’s Bay.

Mr Hutton says the region’s growing reputation means international visitors are adding Hawke’s Bay to their itinerary in increasing numbers, as they feel more confident exploring beyond the traditional tourism routes.

ENDS



