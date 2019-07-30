Lamb & Hayward achieve Consumer Trusted accreditation

29 July 2019

Christchurch funeral directors Lamb & Hayward achieve Consumer Trusted accreditation

Christchurch-based Lamb & Hayward has become the first funeral director to achieve Consumer NZ’s Consumer Trusted accreditation.

Lamb & Hayward has provided funeral services in Canterbury since 1923. Locally owned and operated, it has a significant presence in the region. The company operates three chapels and is the first and only CarboNZero-certified funeral director in New Zealand.

Lamb & Hayward had to meet strict requirements to achieve Consumer Trusted status Consumer NZ general manager – business Derek Bonnar said.

“During our assessment, it was clear Lamb & Hayward provided a positive experience for its customers. This is especially important during the funeral process, as families are dealing with high emotions and grief,” he said.

“Our Consumer Trusted accreditation is purposely difficult to achieve. We only award businesses that consistently deliver a quality service for consumers, going beyond what the law demands.”

In 2015, Consumer NZ developed its Trusted programme to recognise businesses that met the consumer watchdog’s strict code of conduct. This code ensures accredited businesses provide exceptional customer service, and exceed the requirements of the Fair Trading Act, Consumer Guarantees Act and other consumer-related laws.







“We carry out detailed mystery shopping as part of our assessment. This includes how staff treat customers and what information customers are given about their rights if something goes wrong,” Mr Bonnar said.

Lamb & Hayward Group chief executive Stephen Parkyn is delighted the business has the honour of being the first funeral home to have achieved a Consumer Trusted accreditation.

“As a proudly Canterbury-owned business which has been engaged in the community for nearly 100 years, our company foundations are firmly set in reliability and trustworthiness. Our intention is to continue to provide leadership within our profession so that our client families not only receive excellent care, but are guaranteed price transparency and consumer protection,” Mr Parkyn said.

To find out more about the Consumer Trusted programme, visit www.consumer.org.nz.

ends





