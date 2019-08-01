Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ must be able to attract, train and retain skilled farmers

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Dairy NZ


Thursday, 1 August 2019

DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle welcomes today’s announcement that the Government plans to reform the vocational education sector to increase the responsiveness and accountability to industry.

“For some time, the dairy industry has been facing considerable challenges in meeting our workforce and skills needs. It’s really important for the future of our industry that we are able to attract, train, and retain young kiwis with a passion for dairy” said Dr Mackle.

“A consistent message we are hearing from our farmers is that they are struggling to find staff with the right skills to get the job done. An effective vocational education system is critical to growing the skills we need at all levels of the business, be it owner or farm assistant.


“We believe that change is necessary to unlock the full potential of vocational learning in the dairy sector and today’s announcement presents a unique opportunity to reshape the system.

“That’s why we have been working collaboratively with the Government and other primary sector organisations to identify solutions that will build capability and capacity in the sector.

“The structure and governance of the new Institute, the workforce development councils, and the Centres of Vocational Excellence must enable active partnering with industry bodies, such as DairyNZ.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the Government to ensure that the role out of vocational education reforms happens in a way that meets the needs of our dairy industry and gives our future farmers the skills they need to succeed” Dr Mackle concluded.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Dairy NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

Building Up: Auckland Consents Hit Record In Year To June

The Auckland region consented a record number of new homes in the 12 months to June 30 but nationwide the number of new consents remains below all-time highs. More>>

ALSO:

Measles: Fifty More Cases Confirmed In Auckland

An inmate at Mt Eden remand prison has been isolated after contracting measles on Saturday. The man and his cellmate are in isolation, and only staff who are immune from the contagious disease are working with them. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 