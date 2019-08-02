Tech and Telco retail giants team up

2 August 2019

Tech and Telco retail giants team up in exclusive pay-monthly partnership

An exclusive partnership between Noel Leeming and Vodafone means customers will now be able to access Vodafone Pay Monthly Mobile plans at Noel Leeming stores.

Vodafone, one of New Zealand’s largest telecommunications businesses will now offer the full range of consumer mobile post-pay and pre-pay plans at Noel Leeming’s 77 stores, in addition to Vodafone’s own stores.

Noel Leeming CEO Tim Edwards said being able to offer customers the full range of consumer mobile pay monthly and pre-pay plans with such a respected global partner is a real win.

“Existing Vodafone customers who already shop with us will be able to use us for their handset upgrades in addition to their wider technology needs. Likewise, customers wanting to move to a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan for the first time can now go to their nearest store – whether it be Noel Leeming or Vodafone.”

Earlier this year, Vodafone partnered with Noel Leeming’s Tech Solutions team to support Vodafone customers with in-home broadband and technology needs.

“This builds on the existing partnership Vodafone has with Noel Leeming Tech Solutions, using our nationwide network of tech specialists to optimise Vodafone customers in-home broadband, TV and Wi-Fi experience. We’ve seen great results so far with feedback from those customers who have used the service overwhelmingly positive,” says Mr Edwards.

Vodafone CEO Jason Paris says “In an ever more complex digital world, customers are increasingly asking for support with their home broadband and technology set-up needs.







“Partnering with Noel Leeming to offer Pay Monthly plans to customers at Noel Leeming stores adds another element to our relationship and effectively gives our customers more options, and in turn a better customer experience.

Tim Edwards says, “Because of the partnership, Noel Leeming customers can now do everything from purchasing a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan, to sourcing a mobile device to arranging for a Tech Solutions expert to set up their entire home network – all within a single Noel Leeming store.”

“We don’t just sell tech, we live and breathe it and through our Tech Solutions service we have passionate experts trained and ready to support customers with any of their set up, connectivity or general technology needs,” said Mr Edwards.

In turn, Vodafone customers can access the significant technical expertise of Noel Leeming’s Tech Solutions team if there’s a need for in-home connectivity, accessed through Vodafone directly.

To kick off the partnership, Noel Leeming and Vodafone are offering customers from $200 off selected phones on Interest Free when purchased with a Pay Monthly plan $59.99 and above. The special launch offer also includes the Unlimited Mobile plan for just $59.99 a month (usually $79.99 a month). These offers end on 13 August 2019. Plus, there are numerous other ongoing bonus items and discounts with different mobile devices.

Ends





© Scoop Media

