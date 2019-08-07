Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ interest rate changes

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac NZ can advise changes to the following interest rates:

Housing

• The Choices Floating rate has been reduced by 45bps to 5.34%pa and the revolving Choices Everyday rate has been reduced by 40bps to 5.44%pa. This change will become effective on Monday August 12 for new customers and on Monday August 26 for existing customers.

Deposits

• Base interest for our Simple Saver, Online Saver, Cash Management and Ready Access accounts have been reduced by 5bps to 0.05%. This change will become effective on Monday August 12.



