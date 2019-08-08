Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year 2019

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: NZ Wine

Congratulations to Emily Gaspard-Clark from Spy Valley for becoming the Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year 2019.

The Marlborough competition was held at NMIT on 7st August and this is the second of the three regional competitions. There were eight contestants who came predominantly from Marlborough, but also one from Nelson.

Congratulations also to Peter Russell from Matua for coming second and Michael Hearn from VinLink for coming third.

The NZ Young Winemaker of the Year Competition is open to anyone under 30 years of age working in wine production including cellarhand, laboratory technician, assistant winemaker and winemaker. It’s a tough competition testing the wide range of skills and knowledge required to be a top winemaker.

The eight contestants in this competition were an even mix of men and women highlighting that winemaking is an exciting career for everyone. It was a great competition and they all enjoyed meeting fellow young winemakers and finding out what their own strengths and weaknesses are. The other contestants in no particular order were: Kelly Stuart from Cloudy Bay, Mary-Ann Kuhn from Waimea in Nelson, Kathleen Zelter from Constellation, Tom Hindmarsh from La Coterie and Alun Kirby from Marisco.

The challenges include fault finding, blending, laboratory trials, health & safety, marketing and general wine knowledge. In this competition the contestants had a selection of six different sauvignon blancs to create a blend which would suit a premium European restaurant. They then had to pitch this to a panel of judges and discuss how they had made the blend.



At lunchtime the contestants took part in the Vin Olympics. This was great fun, especially as the contestants’ colleagues also had to undertake some of the challenges, such as blind food and wine tasting, peeling grapes and showing off their spitting skills. There was a large audience with supporters from a wide range of local wineries. Farmlands then laid on a very welcome and tasty BBQ lunch for everyone.

The contestants final challenge was to deliver a speech to the large crowd at the awards dinner held at Pernod Ricard’s function centre.

Emily not only won the title of Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year 2019 but also won $1000, a Villa Maria magnum and has the fantastic opportunity of being an Associate Judge at the Marlborough Wine Show.

Emily will represent Marlborough at the National Final competing against the winners from the Hawke’s Bay and Central Otago. The National Final will take place at NMIT on 17th September in Marlborough with the Awards Dinner being held at Wither Hills the same evening.

The winner of the National Final wins an amazing trip to Burgundy to visit Tonnellerie de Mercurey, not only learning how barrels are made, but visiting the forests where the oak is grown. They also win, a $2000 Programmed Property Services Education Scholarship, a bespoke trophy which is miniature Mercurey barrel, a Riedel decanter and cash. They will also be an Associate Judge at the NZ Wine of the Year competition, receive a personal tasting experience with a Villa Maria senior winemaker and attend the NZ Wine Awards in November.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

0.5 Percent Cut: Official Cash Rate Reduced To 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) is reduced to 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives. More>>

ALSO:

Wages Up, Jobs Up: Unemployment Falls To 11-Year Low

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in the June 2019 quarter, down from 4.2 percent in the March 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Trade War: US Treasury Designates China As A Currency Manipulator

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator." More>>

ALSO:

Gee Whiz: Vodafone To Switch On 5G In December

Vodafone New Zealand, owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management as of today, plans to switch on a 5G network in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in December. More>>

ALSO:

Subway In Inspectorate Spotlight: Franchise Ignored Employment Warnings

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthtop Limited trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 