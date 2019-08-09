Healthy New Zealand fish stocks recognised



Research has again shown that New Zealand’s fish stocks are in great shape, thanks to a world-leading management system.

Presenting the latest data at the Seafood New Zealand conference in Queenstown, Dr Rich Ford, the manager of fisheries science at Fisheries New Zealand detailed the regular assessments of New Zealand’s fisheries.

The annual Fish Stock Status Report confirms that 95 percent of all fish landed in New Zealand is from stocks that are sustainable and healthy.

Fisheries New Zealand has verified the status of 169 fish stocks and found 142 stocks with no sustainability issues and 27 stocks that need to be rebuilt.

The report says this means 95 percent of fish landed in New Zealand is from sustainable stocks and ‘a near record of tonnage of landings of scientifically evaluated stocks has no sustainability issues.’

The 27 stocks that are not performing as well as expected are under management to enable rebuilding.

Highlights from recent assessments indicate strong performance for both stocks of hoki, most stocks of crayfish and red gurnard, four stocks each of orange roughy, rig, stargazer, John dory and North Island longfin eels, three stocks each of scampi and barracouta, two stocks each of blue cod and blue moki, and snapper in Golden and Tasman Bays.

