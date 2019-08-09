EFU Investment Ltd Acquires Consult Recruitment

Specialist recruitment firm, Consult Recruitment, are delighted to announce they have been acquired by investment firm, EFU Investment Ltd. The deal which was effective 31 March 2019, sees the existing senior leadership team staying in place, and creates significant growth opportunities for Consult.



Consult Recruitment was started in 2008 by Angela Cameron, a specialist accounting and finance recruitment leader. Her focus on people and relationships has seen the business grow from strength to strength over the last 11 years. Consult now employs over 25 consultants and has expanded to recruit within the accounting, finance, leadership, legal, HR and sales functions. Angela’s exceptional leadership was recognised last month through winning the Recruitment, Consulting & Staffing Association (RCSA) New Zealand Recruitment Leader of the Year Award.



EFU Investment Ltd was founded by the Fukutake family, who have been resident in New Zealand since 2009. EFU and the Fukutake family are focused on investing in local businesses that enhance the lives of New Zealanders.



Commenting on the acquisition, founder and CEO, Angela Cameron stated, “We are excited to have the backing of EFU. Consult now has more ability to change people’s lives through their careers and help businesses succeed through the people we find for them. This vision mirrors EFU’s which is crucial for success, and hugely important for our team as a values based organisation. I am ambitious for our future as we aim to make Consult the best place to work in New Zealand.”



Consult’s Chair, and industry advisor Greg Savage said, “Since becoming involved with Consult in 2013, I have been impressed with Angela’s leadership and what Consult were trying to achieve within the recruitment industry. It is great to see this effort resulting in industry recognition with Angela winning the RCSA New Zealand Recruitment Leader of the Year Award for 2019. We now have ambitious (and scalable) growth plans in place and our EFU relationship allows us the opportunity to do this through entering new sectors and pursuing new acquisitions. We are open to a wide range of investment opportunities.”



EFU Investment Director, Hideaki Fukutake, added, “We are extremely excited to add Consult Recruitment to our business portfolio. My father is a strong believer that the economy should exist to create and support good communities where people can find happiness. In Consult, we believe we have found the perfect business and platform to help shape the future of work from a people centric viewpoint. We look forward to supporting Angela, Greg and the Consult team bringing this to reality.”



