NZ Māori Tourism national assessment

Tuesday, 13 August 2019

New Zealand Māori Tourism (NZMT), in conjunction with Te Puni Kōkiri and Poutama Trust, is undertaking a national assessment of the Māori tourism sector to understand the needs and aspirations of Māori tourism businesses.

The Capability Assessment – Poipoia te kakano, kia puawai - is the first Capability Assessment of the sector since 2014.

Operators of Māori tourism businesses are encouraged to fill out the survey to be in to win a $5000 cash prize, to be announced with the release of the survey findings.

NZMT’s Director Regions and Capability John Doorbar hopes that all Māori tourism operators will take part in the Capability Assessment so that the sector can be better served.

“This survey will assess the capability needs of the Māori tourism sector,” he said.

“It will help us to understand the gaps and where and what they are. ”

“In short, the survey will identify what it is that you need for your business to be successful and resilient.”

The Capability Assessment was launched at NZMT’s Dragons’ Den in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Tuesday August 13.

A Māori tourism business is:

• a legally recognised business entity,

• primarily Māori owned (50 per cent or more), and

• offers a tourism product/experience in the Aotearoa New Zealand tourism industry.

The business does not need to be a member of New Zealand Māori Tourism, but must meet the above requirements.

Māori tourism businesses have from August 12 to September 30 to complete the survey. Please note - only one survey from each business will be accepted.

The results of the survey will be published in a report and released in October on our website. Every business that takes part will receive a hard copy for their own personal use.

The Capability Assessment – Poipoia te kakano, kia puawai - will be available to complete online.

Please note: We do not use, share or disclose personal information collected or received through this survey. The information you provide is accumulated with all other respondents and is used to inform the capability survey and subsequent report.

Only our survey results will be shared with third parties - not your personal information or contact details. We will never sell or share your data with any third party, nor will we use your personal information unless given prior consent. You can find Survey Monkey’s privacy policy here.

The assessment takes approximately 20 minutes. Please click here to access.



