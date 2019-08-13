Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government statistician falls on sword after census review

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 2:50 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 13 (BusinessDesk) - Government statistician Liz MacPherson has resigned after the release of an independent review of New Zealand’s 2018 census.

“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” MacPherson said in a statement. She will remain in the role until the end of the year.

Low participation rates last year have delayed the results from census, and forced the agency to plug gaps in the data using administrative information from other arms of government. In April, the government pledged an extra $10.4 million to assist preparations for the 2023 census.

The independent reviewers were asked to consider the design, implementation, and operation of last year's survey, with a focus on participation in, and the coverage of, the census.

Stats NZ embarked on a "significant change journey" with the 2018 census, according to the review. It noted the changes in approach were necessary to combat the increased costs of conducting a traditional census, and in response to pressure to remain relevant as well as improve the quality and timeliness of census outputs.

However, as "reviewers point out, the basic model we used for the 2018 Census was sound. Rather, it was the implementation that fell short," said MacPherson.

The review found leadership at a programme level lacked strategic direction and effective programme management.

"With little flexibility or contingencies built into the budget or the planning schedule, the risks began to mount as the programme encountered challenges with IT system delivery, tackled the implications of the North Canterbury earthquake, and implemented deviations from the planned collection model," it said.

According to McPherson, Stats NZ was "too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong."

As the reviewers said "we got some things wrong at a time of great change during the switch to a more digitally-focused data collection approach. I accept the findings. We let ourselves and New Zealand down," she said.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said he supports MacPherson’s decision to resign. She has stood up and been accountable in owning the report’s findings, he said. He has asked her to stay on as government statistician until Christmas.

“I want her to stay on because she is the best person to finish the remediation work,” said Hughes.

The State Services Commission will start the recruitment process for a new government statistician in the coming weeks.

Stats NZ will be releasing the first official 2018 Census results on Sept. 23, 11 months later than planned.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 