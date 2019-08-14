Increased capacity between Auckland and Singapore

4 August 2019

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines increase capacity between Auckland and Singapore

Joint Venture partners Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines will boost capacity between Auckland and Singapore with an additional 35,000 seats between the end of March and October, commencing in 2020.

Air New Zealand will increase its frequency from 12 to 14 services per week on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from 29 March 2020 to 24 October 2020, bringing the total number of services the two alliance partners operate to 21 per week.

Singapore Airlines will also deploy its larger A380 aircraft to meet strong demand over the Easter 2020 peak, replacing its scheduled Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd says the changes come in response to growing demand from customers at both ends of the route.

“These increases will allow customers the option of three daily, year-round flights between Auckland and Singapore, giving customers more options to travel point to point, as well as onwards to a range of destinations throughout India, Europe and South East Asia via Singapore.

“Tourism from New Zealand to Singapore has increased by 12 percent in the last year, and we are pleased to be growing our services and ultimately offering our customers greater choice when it comes to travelling between New Zealand and Singapore.”

Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping, said the increase in services reinforced the benefits of the Joint Venture to customers.

“Thanks to the Joint Venture we are, together, able to cater for the growing demand for travel to and from New Zealand that we have seen over the past 12 months,” Mr Tan said.

“We are very pleased to be working closely with Air New Zealand to deliver a greater number of travel options to our customers between Singapore and New Zealand.”

Today’s announcement follows recent capacity increases on the Christchurch – Singapore and Wellington – Singapore routes announced in the last six months, which are also part of the Joint Venture agreement between the two airlines.

Tickets for the new Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines operated service are available for purchase from Wednesday 14 August.

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines’ Auckland-Singapore schedule from 29 March 2020 – 24 October 2020 is as follows:

Flight Operated by Routing Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft NZ0281 NZ0283

Air New Zealand SIN-AKL

SIN-AKL 0850

1840 22:25

0815+1 Daily

Daily B787

B787 NZ0282 NZ0284 Air New Zealand

AKL-SIN AKL-SIN 2355 1005 0640+1 1650 Daily Daily B787 B787

SQ286

Singapore Airlines SIN-AKL

AKL-SIN 2245

1410 1220+1

2100 Daily B777-300ER B777-300ER

Note: NZ0282 AKL-SIN departs at 2355 except pre-5 April and post 30 September when it departs at 0055 due to daylight savings.

