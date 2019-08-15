Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZD weaker as global risk aversion picks up

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 11:12 am
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 15 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar fell as global risk aversion picked up again after US Treasury yield curve inverted briefly overnight, often viewed as a sign of looming recession.

The kiwi was trading at 64.35 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 64.58 at 5pm. The trade-weighted index was at 71.61 points from 71.72.

“The key driver of all of this risk-off sentiment was yield curve inversion,” said Kiwibank trader Mike Shirley.

The US Treasury yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since June 2007, with yields on US 2-year notes rising above those on the 10-year note.

According to Refinitiv data it inverted as as much as minus 2.1 basis points but closed up 3.4 percent.

“This was the first time the 2-year dipped below the 10-year since 2007 – and in the past has indicated a looming US recession,” said FX/rates analyst Sandeep Parekh.

“While some take comfort in the fact that this time around the signal from the curve may be distorted by global quantitative easing, the self-fulfilling nature of economic cycles is a worry,” he said.

Today, markets will be watching for a speech by Reserve Bank of Australian deputy governor Guy Debelle on “Risks to the Outlook” at the annual Risk Australia conference in Sydney.

Australian labour market data will also be watched for any clues on whether recent rate cuts by the RBA are having an impact.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 95.33 Australian cents from 95.05, at 53.35 British pence from 53.56, at 57.76 euro cents from 57.79, at 68.19 yen from 68.81 and at 4.5175 Chinese yuan from 4.5310.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 