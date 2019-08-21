Dell Boomi appoints Managing Director for Asia-Pacific

Dell Boomi appoints Managing Director for Asia-Pacific and Japan

Ajit Melarkode to lead next phase of company’s expansion with focus on South-East Asia and Japan

Sydney, Australia – August 21, 2019 – Dell Boomi™ (Boomi) has appointed Ajit Melarkode as its Managing Director for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) to expand existing and drive new revenue opportunities to capitalise on strong demand for cloud-based integration.

Boomi provides cloud-based application integration and workflow automation to connect everything in a digital ecosystem for faster business outcomes. The platform links systems, applications, devices and processes so that data can flow automatically and reliably throughout an organisation. APJ organisations benefiting from the Boomi platform include Scoot Airlines, Ascendas-Singbridge, the University of Melbourne and the Environment Protection Authority Victoria.

As head of APJ, Melarkode is tasked with leading the growth of Boomi across the region, where the company has experienced unprecedented traction since embarking on its expansion plans in 2016. With the growing demand for integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) in both developed and emerging markets, Melarkode will be responsible for driving the whole-of-region expansion strategy as well as strengthening partner and customer relationships.

Commenting on his appointment, Melarkode said, “APJ is a compilation of extremely diverse markets – some quite mature, and others only just beginning to realise the need for digital transformation. There is a prevailing sense of urgency within progressive organisations to move away from legacy on-premises integration solutions, which are restrictive and inflexible, to cloud-based options like integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) that are much easier to use, and therefore more suited to business decision-making.

“In the short term, the opportunity for us as a company is to further analyse this region to address the needs of organisations operating in any given nation while adhering to the governance that regulates them,” said Melarkode.

“We will continue to build out our partner and customer ecosystem by driving the right levels of engagement to equip those partners and customers with solutions that help them unlock data and use it to drive modernisation strategies. This will help organisations fast-track adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) as they develop prominence in both modern and less mature economies.”

Melarkode joins Boomi with more than 25 years’ experience in the APJ, US and European IT industries, including senior positions across ITO, BPO, cloud, data and applications businesses. In his most recent role at Virtustream, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, Melarkode was responsible for the company’s expansion in APJ. Prior, he held leadership positions at Rackspace and Unisys.

Melarkode is based in Singapore and reports to Boomi Senior Vice President, Will Corkery.

“Boomi’s successful expansion in APJ is underscored by a healthy appetite for technologies that make companies operate more efficiency, deliver projects quicker, and fast-track revenue opportunities,” said Corkery. “Ajit’s trifecta of expertise – in business leadership, the region, and data management – will ensure we are not only delivering cloud-based integration but providing solutions that are localised and tailored to accelerate business outcomes within the region.”

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9,000 organisations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



