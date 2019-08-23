Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BDO New Zealand Wins National Partner of the Year

Friday, 23 August 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: BDO New Zealand


A focus on innovation and making business better for their customers saw leading accounting & advisory firm BDO New Zealand take home the prestigious ‘National Partner of the Year’ award at last night’s 2019 Xero Awards in Wellington.


Adam Davy, BDO’s Head of Advisory and Director of Innovation commented,

“This award is really significant as BDO and Xero share the same dream: to help New Zealand businesses thrive. Our partnership with Xero has helped to realise that dream for so many of our clients and the fact that we are the largest user of Xero worldwide is testament to the enduring strength of this partnership.”

He continued,

“The Xero awards criteria put a real emphasis on tangible innovation, specifically how BDO had demonstrated that innovation in delivering value-added client services in response to industry changes.

New Zealand business owners often wear multiple hats so BDO’s innovations focus on enabling them to do their day jobs faster and more efficiently. This has included developing gamified business learning via the Tycoon series, a Xero-linked Global Portal that provides ease of interaction and access to information for clients, and the acquisition of AltShift, a company focused on providing cloud-based solutions tailored to our clients’ businesses.”

Craig Hudson, Managing Director New Zealand & Pacific Islands at Xero commented on BDO’s win,

“We are delighted to recognise BDO as our National Partner of the Year. As one of New Zealand’s leading accounting firms, BDO has gone from strength to strength. Its growth can be attributed to the accelerated effort to migrate their client base to cloud technology.

The team at BDO work really hard to be at the forefront of the latest technology and tools so they can help small businesses thrive and make their clients’ dreams a reality.”

Check out some of our BDO and Xero client stories.

