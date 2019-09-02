Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board partners with Chris Jolly

Media Statement

2 September 2019

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board partners with tourism operator Chris Jolly Outdoors



Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board (the Trust Board) has today announced its partnership with premier outdoor experience operator Chris Jolly Outdoors, in a move it says further bolsters its strong commercial and tourism presence on Lake Taupō.

Trust Board CEO Topia Rameka says the new investment reaffirms the Trust Board’s desire to have a stronger authentic indigenous offering on Lake Taupō, and it will also provide employment opportunities for Tūwharetoa people.

“The opportunities are real, and we are excited about what the future holds through this partnership,” says Mr Rameka.

“We’re proud to be continuing to grow our presence on Lake Taupō.”

The new equity partnership involves the Trust Board’s commercial arm, Taupō Moana Group Holdings Limited, and Chris Jolly Outdoors, a successful tourism operator on Lake Taupō.

The family-run business was started in 1980 and is now one of the largest commercial operators on Lake Taupō, employing up to 30 staff.

It offers an array of activities, from scenic cruises on Lake Taupō, private charters and corporate functions to hunting and fishing trips, with some of the region’s most experienced guides.

Chris Jolly Outdoors CEO Simon Jolly says in recent years the company has focused on promoting Māori culture as part of its tourism experience and is delighted to partner with Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.

“Our experience in the tourism industry coupled with our respect for the rich history of Lake Taupō and the Central North Island will help us enhance our already significant offering,” he says.

“We’re thrilled with this new partnership, which will enable our visitors to establish a deeper connection with the region.”

The partnership follows the Trust Board’s recent investment last year in Ruapehu Alpine Lifts - Sky Waka, New Zealand’s most technically advanced gondola, and its purchase in November 2017 of the Lake Taupō Hole in One Challenge.

Mr Rameka says the Trust Board plans to continue to grow its involvement in tourism offerings on Lake Taupō, to enable Tūwharetoa to be directly involved in the wellbeing of its taonga.

“It is important that we take a leadership role as to how our lake is treated, sustained and protected – and this is a direct way for us to act as kaitiaki to both our moana and our manuhiri (visitors).

“Tourism in the Taupō region continues to show significant growth year on year.

“We are pleased to play a part in supporting this exciting growth, which can only be a good thing for our region, our people, and the wider community.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

