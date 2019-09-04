New Zealand postage stamps celebrate Te Araroa trail

4 September 2019

Six iconic Te Araroa trail locations have been immortalised on postage stamps today, with the release of an NZ Post stamp series celebrating some of the stunning locations found along New Zealand’s national walking trail.

The stamps feature photos that will bring back fond memories for anyone who has walked the 3,000 km trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

The North Island locations shown on the new stamps are Ninety Mile Beach in Northland, Karamu Walkway in Waikato, and Tongariro Alpine Crossing on the Central Plateau. The South Island stamps depict Nelson Lakes in Tasman, Stag Saddle in Canterbury, and Lake Hawea in Otago.

Te Araroa Trust chief executive Mark Weatherall said it was “humbling” to see the trail appear on stamps issued by New Zealand’s national postal service.

“They say you’ve made it if you’re on a postage stamp, so this is a great honour for Te Araroa trail,” he said.

“We were thrilled to be approached about this new series and we’ve enjoyed working with NZ Post to suggest featured locations and provide information about different trail sections.”

NZ Post Head of Stamps and Coins Antony Harris said it was a privilege to work with Te Araroa Trust to bring the annual scenic stamp issue Te Araroa Trail to life.

“Through NZ Post's scenic stamp issue Te Araroa Trail we showcase New Zealand's longest trail that stretches the length of Aotearoa - from Cape Reinga to Bluff. The stamps feature some of the beautiful landscapes encountered on this spectacular 3,000 km long journey."

The Te Araroa Trail stamp series was designed by NZ Post’s Hannah Fortune using photos generously contributed by Te Araroa walkers Amos Chapple, David Lemaire, Jay Conlon, Dylan Moron, Annika Ananias and Helen Olmas. The stamps are available in $1.30, $2.60, $3.30 and $4.00 denominations.

Their release comes in the lead-up to the start of the 2018-2019 walking season, which begins on 1 October.

In the 2018-2019 season more than 1,100 people walked the length of Te Araroa trail. Tens of thousands more walked individual sections after work, during the weekends, and in their holidays.

ENDS





